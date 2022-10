ECHL Transactions - October 8

October 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 8, 2022:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Trois-Rivières:

Joel Caron, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Brandon Schultz, F added to training camp roster

Add Mike Pelech, F added to training camp roster

Add Sacha Roy, D added to training camp roster

Add Bode Wilde, D assigned by NY Islanders

Greenville:

Add Daniel Ritter, G signed tryout agreement

Indy:

Add Conor O'Brien, G added to training camp roster

Add Josh McDougall, D added to training camp roster

Add Kirill Chaika, D added to training camp roster

Add Cam Bakker, D added to training camp roster

Add Keoni Texeira, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Watson, D added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Butler, D added to training camp roster

Add Chris Van Os-Shaw, F added to training camp roster

Add Bryan Lemos, F added to training camp roster

Add Jan Mandat, F added to training camp roster

Add Spencer Watson, F added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Bellant, F added to training camp roster

Add Chase Lang, F added to training camp roster

Add Nate Pionk, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Wideman, F added to training camp roster

Add Cam Gray, G added to training camp roster

Add Jakub Pour, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford

Add Seamus Malone, F assigned by Rockford

Add Kale Howarth, F assigned by Rockford

Add Mitchell Weeks, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Brenden Locke, F suspended by team

Kansas City:

Add Mike McHale, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Add Dillon Kelley, G added to training camp roster

Add Dalton Gally, D added to training camp roster

Add Theo Calvas, D added to training camp roster

Add Josh Elmes, D added to training camp roster

Add Tommy Muck, D added to training camp roster

Add Jordan Sambrook, D added to training camp roster

Add Nate Knoepke, D added to training camp roster

Add Marc McNulty, D added to training camp roster

Add John Schiavo, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Klee, F added to training camp roster

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F added to training camp roster

Add Loren Ulett, F added to training camp roster

Add Luke Morgan, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin Alger, F added to training camp roster

Add Jake Jaremko, F added to training camp roster

Add Josh Lammon, F added to training camp roster

Add Geoff Kitt, F added to training camp roster

Add Cole Coskey, F added to training camp roster

Add James McEwan, F added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Harrison, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Portillo, F added to training camp roster

Add Stepan Timofeyev, F added to training camp roster

Add Hugo Roy, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Nick Pastujov, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Pascal Laberge, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Rapid City:

Add Adam Carlson, G added to training camp roster

Add Callum Fryer, D added to training camp roster

Add Chad Pietroniro, F/D added to training camp roster

Add Garrett Klotz, F added to training camp roster

Add Tanner Schachle, F added to training camp roster

Add Colton Leiter, F added to training camp roster

Add Alex Aleardi, F added to training camp roster

Add Keegan Iverson, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Court, F added to training camp roster

Add Keanu Yamamoto, F added to training camp roster

Add Leif Mattson, F added to training camp roster

Add Jay Powell, D added to training camp roster

Add Danny Battochio, G added to training camp roster

Add Branden Makara, F added to training camp roster

Reading:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G added to training camp roster

Add Dominic Cormier, D added to training camp roster

Add Ryan Romeo, D added to training camp roster

Add Mike Chen, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Minerva, D added to training camp roster

Add Max Balinson, D added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Kirkup, F added to training camp roster

Add Kamerin Nault, F added to training camp roster

Add Yvan Mongo, F added to training camp roster

Add Zane Franklin, F added to training camp roster

Add Max Newton, F added to training camp roster

Add Alec Butcher, F added to training camp roster

Add Eric MacAdams, F added to training camp roster

Add Devon Paliani, F added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Ryback, F added to training camp roster

Add Jimmy Lodge, F added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Cloutier, F added to training camp roster

Add Ty Hunter, G added to training camp roster

Add Adam Eby, D added to training camp roster

Add Liam Blackburn, F added to training camp roster

Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Colin Felix, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Will MacKinnon, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Garrett McFadden, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Utah:

Add Joey Strada, F signed tryout agreement

