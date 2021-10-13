ECHL Transactions - October 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 13, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Jacksonville:

Austin Lotz, G

Trois-Rivieres:

Maxime Guyon, F

Edouard Ouellet, F

Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G

Louis-Philippe Denis, F

Alex Labbe, F

Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D

Worcester:

Luke Cohen, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica, added to training camp roster

Allen:

Add Alexis Gravel, G signed contract, added to training camp roster

Florida:

Delete Brandon Hickey, D loaned to Henderson

Greenville:

Delete Maxime Fortier, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Delete Garrett Thompson, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Delete Joey Haddad, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster

Idaho:

Add Luke Green, D added to training camp roster

Jacksonville:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G added to training camp roster

Kalamazoo:

Add Max Humitz, F added to training camp roster

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster

Add Jake Slaker, F assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster

Add Giovanni Vallati, D assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster

Maine:

Add Nick Master, F added to training camp roster

Norfolk

Add Darien Craighead, F added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Add Kevin Lohan, D added to training camp roster

Add Aaron Luchuk, F added to training camp roster

Delete Montana Onyebuchi, D recalled by San Jose (AHL), removed from training camp roster

Rapid City:

Add Quinn Wichers, D added to training camp roster

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia, added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim, added to training camp roster

Add Nathan Larose, D assigned by San Diego, added to training camp roster

Add Greg Printz, F assigned by San Diego, added to training camp roster

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G added to training camp roster

Add Kyle Pouncy, D added to training camp roster

Add Joey Colatarci, D added to training camp roster

Add Austin Crossley, D added to training camp roster

Add Connor McDonald, D added to training camp roster

Add Gehrett Sargis, F added to training camp roster

Add Mason Mannek, F added to training camp roster

Add Tyler Penner, F added to training camp roster

Add Brian Bowen, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Cutler, F added to training camp roster

Add Connor Graham, F added to training camp roster

Add Jordon Stone, D added to training camp roster

Add Joey Strada, F added to training camp roster

Add Quinn Ryan, F added to training camp roster

Add Cole McKechney, F added to training camp roster

Add Peyton Jones, G assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Andrew Nielsen, D assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Luke Martin, D assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Miles Gendron, D assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Luka Burzan, F assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Benjamin Tardif, F assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Add Matthew Boucher, F assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster

Wheeling:

Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh, added to training camp roster

Add Shaw Boomhower, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, added to training camp roster

Wichita:

Add Peter Crinella, F added to training camp roster

Add Brayden Watts, F added to training camp roster

Worcester:

Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport, added to training camp roster

Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to training camp roster

