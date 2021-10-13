ECHL Transactions - October 13
October 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 13, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Jacksonville:
Austin Lotz, G
Trois-Rivieres:
Maxime Guyon, F
Edouard Ouellet, F
Marc-Antoine Gelinas, G
Louis-Philippe Denis, F
Alex Labbe, F
Felix-Olivier Chouinard, D
Worcester:
Luke Cohen, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica, added to training camp roster
Allen:
Add Alexis Gravel, G signed contract, added to training camp roster
Florida:
Delete Brandon Hickey, D loaned to Henderson
Greenville:
Delete Maxime Fortier, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Delete Garrett Thompson, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Delete Joey Haddad, F suspended by team, removed from training camp roster
Idaho:
Add Luke Green, D added to training camp roster
Jacksonville:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G added to training camp roster
Kalamazoo:
Add Max Humitz, F added to training camp roster
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster
Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster
Add Jake Slaker, F assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster
Add Giovanni Vallati, D assigned by Cleveland, added to training camp roster
Maine:
Add Nick Master, F added to training camp roster
Norfolk
Add Darien Craighead, F added to training camp roster
Orlando:
Add Kevin Lohan, D added to training camp roster
Add Aaron Luchuk, F added to training camp roster
Delete Montana Onyebuchi, D recalled by San Jose (AHL), removed from training camp roster
Rapid City:
Add Quinn Wichers, D added to training camp roster
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia, added to training camp roster
Tulsa:
Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim, added to training camp roster
Add Nathan Larose, D assigned by San Diego, added to training camp roster
Add Greg Printz, F assigned by San Diego, added to training camp roster
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G added to training camp roster
Add Kyle Pouncy, D added to training camp roster
Add Joey Colatarci, D added to training camp roster
Add Austin Crossley, D added to training camp roster
Add Connor McDonald, D added to training camp roster
Add Gehrett Sargis, F added to training camp roster
Add Mason Mannek, F added to training camp roster
Add Tyler Penner, F added to training camp roster
Add Brian Bowen, F added to training camp roster
Add Brandon Cutler, F added to training camp roster
Add Connor Graham, F added to training camp roster
Add Jordon Stone, D added to training camp roster
Add Joey Strada, F added to training camp roster
Add Quinn Ryan, F added to training camp roster
Add Cole McKechney, F added to training camp roster
Add Peyton Jones, G assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Andrew Nielsen, D assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Luke Martin, D assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Miles Gendron, D assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Trey Bradley, F assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Luka Burzan, F assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Benjamin Tardif, F assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Add Matthew Boucher, F assigned by Colorado (AHL), added to training camp roster
Wheeling:
Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh, added to training camp roster
Add Shaw Boomhower, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, added to training camp roster
Wichita:
Add Peter Crinella, F added to training camp roster
Add Brayden Watts, F added to training camp roster
Worcester:
Add Connor McCarthy, D assigned by Bridgeport, added to training camp roster
Add Colten Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis, added to training camp roster
