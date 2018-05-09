ECHL Transactions - May 8
May 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 8, 2018:
Fort Wayne:
Add Dennis Kravchenko, F activated from reserve
Delete Artur Tyanulin, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Christian Hilbrich, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Barnes, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 9, 2018
- Royals 2018-19 Home Opener Slated for Saturday, October 13 vs. Worcester - Reading Royals
- Head Coach Malcolm Cameron Signed to Contract Extension - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - May 8 - ECHL
- Thunder Announce Round 3 Playoff Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Schedule Announced for Western Conference Final - Colorado Eagles
- Thunder Announce Round 3 Playoff Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Dismiss Walleye 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.