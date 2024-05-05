ECHL Transactions - May 5

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 5, 2024:

Idaho:

Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

Add Connor Mylymok, F activated from reserve

Delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

