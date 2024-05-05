ECHL Transactions - May 5
May 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 5, 2024:
Idaho:
Add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
Add Connor Mylymok, F activated from reserve
Delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
