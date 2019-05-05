ECHL Transactions - May 5
May 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 5, 2019:
Idaho:
Add Eric Sweetman, D activated from reserve
Add Robbie Payne, F activated from reserve
Delete Will Merchant, F placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 5, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - May 5 - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.