ECHL Transactions - May 5

May 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL)





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 5, 2019:

Idaho:

Add Eric Sweetman, D activated from reserve

Add Robbie Payne, F activated from reserve

Delete Will Merchant, F placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Naas, F placed on reserve

