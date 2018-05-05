ECHL Transactions - May 5
May 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 5, 2018:
Toledo:
Add Tyler Barnes, F activated from reserve
Add Trevor Hamilton, D activated from reserve
Delete Simon Denis, D placed on reserve
Delete Christian Hilbrich, F placed on reserve
