ECHL Transactions - May 4

May 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 4, 2022:

Utah:

Add Nick Henry, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Kyle Pouncy, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.