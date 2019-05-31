ECHL Transactions - May 31
May 31, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 31, 2019:
Toledo:
Add Jordan Topping, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Crane, F placed on reserve
