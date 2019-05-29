ECHL Transactions - May 29

May 29, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 29, 2019:

Toledo:

Add Hunter Smith, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Topping, F placed on reserve

