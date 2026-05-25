ECHL Transactions - May 25
Published on May 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 25, 2026:
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Inamoto, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Harrison Rees, D Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jimmy Glynn, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Casey Carreau, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
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