ECHL Transactions - May 25

Published on May 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, May 25, 2026:

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Harrison Rees, D Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jimmy Glynn, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Casey Carreau, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 25, 2026

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