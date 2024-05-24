ECHL Transactions - May 24
May 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 24, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Matt Stief, D activated from reserve
Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve
Add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from reserve
Delete Erikk Middendorf, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Blake, D placed on reserve
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve
Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve
