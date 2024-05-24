ECHL Transactions - May 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 24, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Matt Stief, D activated from reserve

Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve

Add T.J. Friedmann, F activated from reserve

Delete Erikk Middendorf, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Blake, D placed on reserve

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

Delete Orrin Centazzo, F placed on reserve

