ECHL Transactions - May 23
May 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 23, 2024:
Kansas City:
Add Cade Borchardt, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve
