ECHL Transactions - May 23

May 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 23, 2024:

Kansas City:

Add Cade Borchardt, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from May 23, 2024

