ECHL Transactions - May 23

May 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 23, 2018:

Fort Wayne:

Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve

Add Phelix Martineau, F activated from reserve

Delete Artur Tyanulin, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Culkin, D placed on reserve

