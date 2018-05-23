ECHL Transactions - May 23
May 23, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 23, 2018:
Fort Wayne:
Add Kevin McKernan, D activated from reserve
Add Phelix Martineau, F activated from reserve
Delete Artur Tyanulin, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Culkin, D placed on reserve
