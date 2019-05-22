ECHL Transactions - May 22

May 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 22, 2019:

Tulsa:

Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve

Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve

