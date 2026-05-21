ECHL Transactions - May 21
Published on May 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 21, 2026:
Kansas City:
Delete Jimmy Glynn, F Placed on Reserve
Add Zach Uens, D Assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Logan Terness, G Returned From Loan by Coachella Valley
Check out the ECHL Statistics
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