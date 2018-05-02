ECHL Transactions - May 2

May 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 2, 2018:

Idaho:

Add Alexander Dahl, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Bell, D placed on reserve

Delete Justin Parizek, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Mike Borkowski, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve

