ECHL Transactions - May 2
May 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 2, 2018:
Idaho:
Add Alexander Dahl, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Bell, D placed on reserve
Delete Justin Parizek, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Mike Borkowski, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve
