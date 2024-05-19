ECHL Transactions - May 19
May 19, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 19, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Travis Broughman, F activated from reserve [5/18]
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F placed on reserve [5/18]
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 19, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - May 19 - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.