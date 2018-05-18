ECHL Transactions - May 18
May 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 18, 2018:
Colorado:
Add J.C. Beaudin, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Storm, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 18, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - May 18 - ECHL
- Edmonton Extends Affiliation Agreement with Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- 2019 HHOF Inductee Unveiled - Toledo Walleye
- Game 4 - Adirondack (1-2) vs. Floirida (2-1) - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.