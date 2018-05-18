ECHL Transactions - May 18

May 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 18, 2018:

Colorado:

Add J.C. Beaudin, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Storm, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

