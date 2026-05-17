ECHL Transactions - May 17

Published on May 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 17, 2026:

Florida:

Add Isaac Nurse, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sam Stange, F Placed on Reserve

Add Reid Duke, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Hudson Elynuik, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Andrew Nielsen, D Activated from Reserve 5/16

Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on Reserve 5/16

South Carolina:

Add Lynden Breen, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.