ECHL Transactions - May 17
Published on May 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 17, 2026:
Florida:
Add Isaac Nurse, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sam Stange, F Placed on Reserve
Add Reid Duke, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Hudson Elynuik, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Andrew Nielsen, D Activated from Reserve 5/16
Delete Nick Anderson, D Placed on Reserve 5/16
South Carolina:
Add Lynden Breen, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
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