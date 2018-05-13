ECHL Transactions - May 13

May 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 13, 2018:

Colorado:

Add Brady Shaw, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Storm, F placed on reserve

