ECHL Transactions - May 12
May 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 12, 2019:
Tulsa:
Add Ian Keserich, G activated from reserve
Delete Devin Williams, G placed on reserve
