ECHL Transactions - May 11

May 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 11, 2018:

Florida:

Add Clark Seymour, D activated from reserve

Add Stephen MacAulay, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve

