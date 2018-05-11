ECHL Transactions - May 11
May 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 11, 2018:
Florida:
Add Clark Seymour, D activated from reserve
Add Stephen MacAulay, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Kea, F placed on reserve
