ECHL Transactions - May 1
May 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 1, 2022:
Greenville:
Add Bradley Lalonde, D activated from reserve
Delete Christian Kasastul, D loaned to Ontario
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Julien Nantel, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 1, 2022
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 1 - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.