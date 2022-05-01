ECHL Transactions - May 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 1, 2022:

Greenville:

Add Bradley Lalonde, D activated from reserve

Delete Christian Kasastul, D loaned to Ontario

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Julien Nantel, F suspended by team, removed from roster

