ECHL Transactions - March 22
March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 22, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Tyler Drevitch, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Greg Meireles, F assigned from Syracuse
Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Hershey
Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford
Rapid City:
Add Darren Brady, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve
Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve
Delete Gordon Defiel, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Roman Durny, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 22, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - March 22 - ECHL
- Komets to Host Indy for Three this Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Rescheduled Date for February 17 at Tulsa Game Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Announce Schedule Change - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 22 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Grab Three Wins, New Opponent up Next - Florida Everblades
- Meireles Returns to Swamp Rabbits from Syracuse Crunch - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Grizzlies Weekly: 4 Big Home Games this Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.