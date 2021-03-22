ECHL Transactions - March 22

March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 22, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Tyler Drevitch, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Greg Meireles, F assigned from Syracuse

Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Hershey

Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford

Rapid City:

Add Darren Brady, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

Delete Gordon Defiel, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Roman Durny, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.