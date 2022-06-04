ECHL Transactions - June 4
June 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 4, 2022:
Toledo:
Add Butrus Ghafari, D activated from reserve
Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve
