ECHL Transactions - June 4

June 4, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, June 4, 2022:

Toledo:

Add Butrus Ghafari, D activated from reserve

Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from June 4, 2022

