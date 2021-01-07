ECHL Transactions - January 7
January 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 7, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Nathan Perkovich, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Rapid City:
Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG
Tulsa:
Add Brent Gates, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Brent Gates, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Matthew Boucher, F signed contract, added to active roster
