ECHL Transactions - January 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 7, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Nathan Perkovich, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG

Tulsa:

Add Brent Gates, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Brent Gates, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Matthew Boucher, F signed contract, added to active roster

