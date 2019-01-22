ECHL Transactions - January 22
January 22, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 22, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Jason Pawloski, G
Ralfs Grinbergs, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Idaho:
Delete John Nyberg, D recalled to Texas by Dallas [1/21]
Indy:
Add Gordon Defiel, G added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Reading:
Delete Branden Komm, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Wichita:
Add Ty Rimmer, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Steven Iacobellis, F loaned to San Antonio
Delete Zach Todd, D traded to Reading
