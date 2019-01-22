ECHL Transactions - January 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 22, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Jason Pawloski, G

Ralfs Grinbergs, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Idaho:

Delete John Nyberg, D recalled to Texas by Dallas [1/21]

Indy:

Add Gordon Defiel, G added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Reading:

Delete Branden Komm, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Wichita:

Add Ty Rimmer, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Steven Iacobellis, F loaned to San Antonio

Delete Zach Todd, D traded to Reading

