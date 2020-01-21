ECHL Transactions - January 21
January 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 21, 2020:
Florida:
Delete Sean Romeo, G traded to Adirondack
Delete Nick Schaus, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Toledo:
Add Abbott Girduckis, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
