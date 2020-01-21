ECHL Transactions - January 21

January 21, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 21, 2020:

Florida:

Delete Sean Romeo, G traded to Adirondack

Delete Nick Schaus, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Toledo:

Add Abbott Girduckis, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Hensick, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.