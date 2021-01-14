ECHL Transactions - January 14

January 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 14, 2021:

Allen:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Luke Nogard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cameron Hebig, F loaned to Tucson

Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Nashville

Greenville:

Add Jacob Hayhurst, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Brendan Connolly, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Kamerin Nault, F traded to Kansas City

Indy:

Add Billy Christopoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Hutchison, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/10)

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Delete Sean Bonar, G loaned to Tucson

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F traded to Greenville

Orlando:

Add Garret Sparks, G returned from loan to Calgary

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve

Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve

Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Butrus Ghafari, D activated from reserve

Add Peter Quenneville, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Boutin, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Doyle Somerby, D loaned to Tucson

Utah:

Add Jared Pike, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Yuri Terao, F placed on reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.