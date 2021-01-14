ECHL Transactions - January 14
January 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 14, 2021:
Allen:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Luke Nogard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cameron Hebig, F loaned to Tucson
Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Nashville
Greenville:
Add Jacob Hayhurst, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Brendan Connolly, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Kamerin Nault, F traded to Kansas City
Indy:
Add Billy Christopoulos, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Hutchison, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/10)
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kansas City:
Delete Sean Bonar, G loaned to Tucson
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F traded to Greenville
Orlando:
Add Garret Sparks, G returned from loan to Calgary
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve
Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve
Delete Aaron Luchuk, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Butrus Ghafari, D activated from reserve
Add Peter Quenneville, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Boutin, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Doyle Somerby, D loaned to Tucson
Utah:
Add Jared Pike, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Yuri Terao, F placed on reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
