ECHL Transactions - January 13

January 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Dylan Malmquist, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Indy:

Ross Olsson, F (from Kansas City)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G signed contract

Add Randy Gazzola, D signed contract

Add Brandon Hawkins, F signed contract

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F signed contract

Indy:

Add Michael McNicholas, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Scott Savage, D activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Connor Doherty, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Darik Angeli, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Rob Bordson, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Orlando:

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Matt Hoover, F activated from reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Wheeling:

Add Dominic Cormier, D added to active roster (claimed from Rapid City)

Wichita:

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Gordie Green, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

