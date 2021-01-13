ECHL Transactions - January 13
January 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 13, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Dylan Malmquist, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Indy:
Ross Olsson, F (from Kansas City)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G signed contract
Add Randy Gazzola, D signed contract
Add Brandon Hawkins, F signed contract
Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F signed contract
Indy:
Add Michael McNicholas, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Scott Savage, D activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Connor Doherty, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Darik Angeli, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luke Bafia, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Rob Bordson, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F placed on reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Orlando:
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Matt Hoover, F activated from reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Wegwerth, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Wheeling:
Add Dominic Cormier, D added to active roster (claimed from Rapid City)
Wichita:
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Gordie Green, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
