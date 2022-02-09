ECHL Transactions - February 9

February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 9, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Joe Murdaca, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Brendan Soucie, F from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle

Add Eric Roy, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)

Delete Hayden Lavigne, G traded to Reading

Atlanta:

Add Billy Constantinou, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Mike Gornall, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D returned from loan to Charlotte [2/8]

Fort Wayne:

Add Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D activated from reserve

Delete Sacha Roy, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Connor Russell, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Add Triston Theriot, D signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Ara Nazarian, F returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Wall, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)

Kalamazoo:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Newfoundland:

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Carey, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled to Hershey by Washington

Delete Nick Isaacson, F loaned to Hershey

Wichita:

Add Olivier Rodrigue, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add David Thomson, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on reserve

Delete Lucas Renard, G released as EBUG

Worcester:

Add Felix Bibeau, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)

ECHL Stories from February 9, 2022

