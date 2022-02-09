ECHL Transactions - February 9
February 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 9, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Joe Murdaca, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Brendan Soucie, F from Newfoundland
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Antoine Bibeau, G assigned from Charlotte by Seattle
Add Eric Roy, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31)
Delete Hayden Lavigne, G traded to Reading
Atlanta:
Add Billy Constantinou, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Mike Gornall, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D returned from loan to Charlotte [2/8]
Fort Wayne:
Add Gabriel Belley-Pelletier, D activated from reserve
Delete Sacha Roy, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete Mark Hartig, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Connor Russell, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Add Triston Theriot, D signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Ara Nazarian, F returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Wall, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/3)
Kalamazoo:
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland
Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Newfoundland:
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Taylor Egan, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Carey, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Fejes, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Hunter Shepard, G recalled to Hershey by Washington
Delete Nick Isaacson, F loaned to Hershey
Wichita:
Add Olivier Rodrigue, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add David Thomson, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Jeanson, F placed on reserve
Delete Lucas Renard, G released as EBUG
Worcester:
Add Felix Bibeau, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/7)
