ECHL Transactions - February 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 25, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Dylan Sadowy, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Scott Conway, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Florida:

Add Colby Sissons, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Benjamin Finkelstein, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)

Kansas City:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Farley, F activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G recalled by Stockton

Orlando:

Add Johno May, F activated from reserve

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Add Vincent Marleau, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Jenkins, D placed on reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jacob Pritchard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on reserve

