ECHL Transactions - February 25
February 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 25, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Dylan Sadowy, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Scott Conway, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Florida:
Add Colby Sissons, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Liam Pecararo, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Benjamin Finkelstein, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/21)
Kansas City:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Farley, F activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G recalled by Stockton
Orlando:
Add Johno May, F activated from reserve
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from reserve
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Add Vincent Marleau, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Jenkins, D placed on reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jacob Pritchard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 25, 2021
- Defenseman Sissons Assigned to Florida - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 25 - ECHL
- Roster Moves Continue for Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Greenville - Allen Americans
- SC Unveils 2021 Promotional Schedule Additions - South Carolina Stingrays
- Everblades Partner with MDA for First Responders Weekend - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.