ECHL Transactions - December 30

December 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 30, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Taran Kozun, G

Wheeling:

Luke Lynch, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve

Add Lukas Craggs, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Sean Bonar, G activated from reserve

Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve

