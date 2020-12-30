ECHL Transactions - December 30
December 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 30, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Taran Kozun, G
Wheeling:
Luke Lynch, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Cole MacDonald, D activated from reserve
Add Lukas Craggs, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Sean Bonar, G activated from reserve
Add Justin Woods, D activated from reserve
Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Malmquist, F placed on reserve
