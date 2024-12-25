ECHL Transactions - December 25
December 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 25, 2024:
Norfolk:
add Jaden Shields, D acquired from Kalamazoo 12/22
add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from reserve
delete Jaden Shields, D placed on reserve
delete cSpencer Kennedy, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
