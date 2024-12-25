ECHL Transactions - December 25

December 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 25, 2024:

Norfolk:

add Jaden Shields, D acquired from Kalamazoo 12/22

add Stepan Timofeyev, F activated from reserve

delete Jaden Shields, D placed on reserve

delete cSpencer Kennedy, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

ECHL Stories from December 25, 2024

