ECHL Transactions - December 25

December 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 25, 2021:

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Darren McCormick, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.