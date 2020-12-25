ECHL Transactions - December 25
December 25, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 25, 2020:
Allen:ââ
Addâ Kayle Doetzel, Dâ signed contract, added to active roster
