ECHL Transactions - December 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 24, 2023:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Fort Wayne:

Matthew Sredl, D from Allen

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Cristiano DiGiacinto, F recalled by Hartford

Fort Wayne:

Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D suspended by team, removed from roster

