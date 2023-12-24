ECHL Transactions - December 24
December 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 24, 2023:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Fort Wayne:
Matthew Sredl, D from Allen
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Delete Cristiano DiGiacinto, F recalled by Hartford
Fort Wayne:
Delete Logan Dowhaniuk, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 24, 2023
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.