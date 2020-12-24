ECHL Transactions - December 24
December 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020:
Kansas City:â
Addâ Sean Bonar, Gâ activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
âDeleteâ Sean Bonar, Gâ placed on reserve
Tulsa:â
Addâ Jack Badini, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Ian McNulty, Fâ placed on reserve
