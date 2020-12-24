ECHL Transactions - December 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020:

Kansas City:â

Addâ Sean Bonar, Gâ activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

âDeleteâ Sean Bonar, Gâ placed on reserve

Tulsa:â

Addâ Jack Badini, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Ian McNulty, Fâ placed on reserve

