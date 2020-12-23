ECHL Transactions - December 23
December 23, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 23, 2020:
Jacksonville:
Add Jared VanWormer, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Add Jack Ahcan, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Matt Filipe, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Callum Booth, G activated from reserve
Delete Eamon McAdam, G placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)
Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)
Delete Eric Neiley, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kansas City:
Add C.J. Eick, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Patrik Parkkonen, D signed contract, added to active roster
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 23, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - December 23 - ECHL
- Leading Scorer Parkkonen Returns - Wichita Thunder
- Defenseman Trevor Hamilton Returns to Walleye - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.