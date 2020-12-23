ECHL Transactions - December 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 23, 2020:

Jacksonville:

Add Jared VanWormer, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Add Jack Ahcan, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Matt Filipe, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Callum Booth, G activated from reserve

Delete Eamon McAdam, G placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Delete Abbott Girduckis, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Delete Eric Neiley, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kansas City:

Add C.J. Eick, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Patrik Parkkonen, D signed contract, added to active roster

