ECHL Transactions - December 22

December 22, 2020







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 22, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Utah:

Denis Smirnov, F

Wichita:

Dalton Skelly, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Jared VanWormer, F traded to Jacksonville [12/21]

Kansas City:

Add Lane Scheidl, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Lane Scheidl, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve

