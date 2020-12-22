ECHL Transactions - December 22
December 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 22, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Utah:
Denis Smirnov, F
Wichita:
Dalton Skelly, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Jared VanWormer, F traded to Jacksonville [12/21]
Kansas City:
Add Lane Scheidl, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Lane Scheidl, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Riley Weselowski, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve
