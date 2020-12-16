ECHL Transactions - December 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 16, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Cole Candella, D

Tulsa:

Shane Switzer, D

Wichita:

Lane Bauer, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Myles Powell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Indy:

Add Nic Pierog, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Derek Barach, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Add Taran Kozun, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Rapid City:

Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve

Add Brennan Saulnier, F activated from reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Gordie Green, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Bobby McMann, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Alex Berardinelli, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

