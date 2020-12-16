ECHL Transactions - December 16
December 16, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, December 16, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Cole Candella, D
Tulsa:
Shane Switzer, D
Wichita:
Lane Bauer, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Myles Powell, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Indy:
Add Nic Pierog, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Derek Barach, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kansas City:
Add Taran Kozun, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Delete Richie Boyd, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Rapid City:
Add Kevin Spinozzi, D activated from reserve
Add Brennan Saulnier, F activated from reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wichita:
Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Gordie Green, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Bobby McMann, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Alex Berardinelli, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
