ECHL Transactions - December 14
December 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 14, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Jimmy Poreda, G
Joe Widmar, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Florida:
Jake Bricknell, F (from Trois-Rivières)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned by Tampa Bay
Atlanta:
Add Navrin Mutter, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve
Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett Davis, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Cody Haiskanen, D retuned from loan to Ontario
Delete Zane Franklin, F traded to Cincinnati
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Louka Henault, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Jacksonville:
Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve
Add Chris Grando, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Ty Glover, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver
Kansas City:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Dmitri Kuzmin, D recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg
Orlando:
Add Avery Winslow, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)
Rapid City:
Add Rhett Kingston, F activated from reserve
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Toledo:
Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Jared Power, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F signed contract added to active roster
Delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval
Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Laval
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Martel, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Worcester:
Add Daylan Keufler, F assigned from Bridgeport by N.Y. Islanders
Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY. Islanders
Delete John Copeland, D placed on reserve
Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Callin, F placed on bereavement/family leave
Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
