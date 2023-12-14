ECHL Transactions - December 14

December 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 14, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Jimmy Poreda, G

Joe Widmar, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Florida:

Jake Bricknell, F (from Trois-Rivières)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned by Tampa Bay

Atlanta:

Add Navrin Mutter, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Gustavs Davis Grigals, G assigned by Milwaukee

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

Add Andrew Fyten, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Robert Carpenter, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett Davis, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Cody Haiskanen, D retuned from loan to Ontario

Delete Zane Franklin, F traded to Cincinnati

Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Janis Svanenbergs, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Louka Henault, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Jacksonville:

Add Scott Allan, D activated from reserve

Add Chris Grando, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Ty Glover, F recalled to Abbotsford by Vancouver

Kansas City:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Dmitri Kuzmin, D recalled to Manitoba by Winnipeg

Orlando:

Add Avery Winslow, D added to active roster (traded from Wheeling)

Rapid City:

Add Rhett Kingston, F activated from reserve

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Toledo:

Add Trenton Bliss, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Jared Power, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Charles-Antoine Paiement, F signed contract added to active roster

Delete Jakov Novak, F recalled by Laval

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Laval

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Martel, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Worcester:

Add Daylan Keufler, F assigned from Bridgeport by N.Y. Islanders

Add Reece Newkirk, F assigned from Bridgeport by NY. Islanders

Delete John Copeland, D placed on reserve

Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Callin, F placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Quinn Ryan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

ECHL Stories from December 14, 2023

