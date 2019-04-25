ECHL Transactions - April 25
April 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 25, 2019:
Cincinnati:
Add Mike Marnell, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Kristians Rubins, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on reserve
