ECHL Transactions - April 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 25, 2019:

Cincinnati:

Add Mike Marnell, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Kristians Rubins, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Ilya Nekolenko, D placed on reserve

