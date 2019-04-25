ECHL Transactions - April 24

April 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:

Kansas City:

Add Riley Sweeney, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.