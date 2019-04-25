NFL, NBA, NHL stats



ECHL Transactions - April 24

April 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:

Kansas City:

Add Riley Sweeney, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve

