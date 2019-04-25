ECHL Transactions - April 24
April 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:
Kansas City:
Add Riley Sweeney, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on reserve
