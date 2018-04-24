ECHL Transactions - April 24

April 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 24, 2018:

Allen:

Add Miles Liberati, D activated from reserve

Delete Tristan King, F placed on reserve

