ECHL Transactions - April 24
April 24, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 24, 2018:
Allen:
Add Miles Liberati, D activated from reserve
Delete Tristan King, F placed on reserve
