ECHL Transactions - April 20
April 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 20, 2018:
Atlanta:
Add Ryan Lannon, D activated from reserve
Add Colin Sullivan, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Danford, D placed on reserve
Delete Eric Shand, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Chris Rygus, D released from ATO
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 20, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - April 20 - ECHL
- Steelheads: Game Day Storylines - Game 4, Mountain Division Semifinals - Idaho Steelheads
- Thunder Looks to Extend Opening Round Series vs. Eagles - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 19 - ECHL
- Fuel Eliminated After Double Overtime Loss to Walleye - Indy Fuel
- Fejes Lifts Solar Bears to 2-1 OT Game 3 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Cyclones Rally for Thrilling Overtime Win in Game 3 - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.