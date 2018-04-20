ECHL Transactions - April 20

April 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 20, 2018:

Atlanta:

Add Ryan Lannon, D activated from reserve

Add Colin Sullivan, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Danford, D placed on reserve

Delete Eric Shand, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Chris Rygus, D released from ATO

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.