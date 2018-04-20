ECHL Transactions - April 19
April 20, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 19, 2018:
Colorado:
Add Ben Storm, F activated from reserve
Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nelson Armstrong, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Leblanc, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Grayson Pawlenchuk, F activated from reserve
Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve
Add Steven Iacobellis, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Reid, F placed on reserve
Delete Travis Ewanyk, F placed on reserve
Add Travis Ewanyk, F activated from reserve [4/18]
Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve [4/18]
Delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve [4/18]
Delete Steven Iacobellis, F placed on reserve [4/18]
