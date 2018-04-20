ECHL Transactions - April 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 19, 2018:

Colorado:

Add Ben Storm, F activated from reserve

Delete Brady Shaw, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nelson Armstrong, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Marco Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Leblanc, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Grayson Pawlenchuk, F activated from reserve

Add Brayden Low, F activated from reserve

Add Steven Iacobellis, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Reid, F placed on reserve

Delete Travis Ewanyk, F placed on reserve

Add Travis Ewanyk, F activated from reserve [4/18]

Add Mitch Maloney, F activated from reserve [4/18]

Delete Brayden Low, F placed on reserve [4/18]

Delete Steven Iacobellis, F placed on reserve [4/18]

