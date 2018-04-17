ECHL Transactions - April 17

April 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 17, 2018:

Adirondack:

Add Colton White, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve

Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D returned from loan to Utica

Add Martins Dzierkals, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

