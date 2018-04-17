ECHL Transactions - April 17
April 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 17, 2018:
Adirondack:
Add Colton White, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve
Delete Pierre-Luc Mercier, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D returned from loan to Utica
Add Martins Dzierkals, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
