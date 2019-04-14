ECHL Transactions - April 14
April 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 14, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Carrier, F activated from reserve [4/13]
Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve [4/13]
Cincinnati:
Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Delete Tobie Paquette-Bisson, D recalled by Rochester
Delete Vasili Glotov, F recalled by Rochester
Delete Pascal Aquin, F recalled by Rochester
Delete Myles Powell, F recalled by Rochester
Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve [4/13]
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve [4/13]
Florida:
Add Alex Tonge, F activated from reserve [4/13]
Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve [4/13]
Fort Wayne:
Add Craig Cescon, D activated from reserve [4/13]
Add Kyle Hope, F activated from reserve [4/13]
Delete Cam Knight, D placed on reserve [4/13]
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve [4/13]
Idaho:
Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve [4/13]
Add James Phelan, F activated from reserve [4/13]
Delete Will Merchant, F placed on reserve [4/13]
Delete Steve McParland, F placed on reserve [4/13]
