ECHL Transactions - April 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 14, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Carrier, F activated from reserve [4/13]

Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve [4/13]

Cincinnati:

Delete Devante Stephens, D recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Tobie Paquette-Bisson, D recalled by Rochester

Delete Vasili Glotov, F recalled by Rochester

Delete Pascal Aquin, F recalled by Rochester

Delete Myles Powell, F recalled by Rochester

Add Nate Mitton, F activated from reserve [4/13]

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve [4/13]

Florida:

Add Alex Tonge, F activated from reserve [4/13]

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve [4/13]

Fort Wayne:

Add Craig Cescon, D activated from reserve [4/13]

Add Kyle Hope, F activated from reserve [4/13]

Delete Cam Knight, D placed on reserve [4/13]

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve [4/13]

Idaho:

Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from reserve [4/13]

Add James Phelan, F activated from reserve [4/13]

Delete Will Merchant, F placed on reserve [4/13]

Delete Steve McParland, F placed on reserve [4/13]

