ECHL to Present 2019-20 Team Awards Live on Facebook

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the League will present the 2019-20 Team Awards live on the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET.

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 Season. Fans are invited to tune in to see the winners in several team business categories. The awards and nominees are:

Community Service Team of Year

Group Department of Year (Aggregate)

Group Department of Year (Growth YOY)

Atlanta Gladiators

Cincinnati Cyclones

Adirondack Thunder

Indy Fuel

Florida Everblades

Newfoundland Growlers

Rapid City Rush

Idaho Steelheads

Rapid City Rush

South Carolina Stingrays

Jacksonville Icemen

Reading Royals

Worcester Railers

Toledo Walleye

South Carolina Stingrays

Marketing Team of Year

Most Creative Ticket Package of Year

PR/Broadcaster of the Year

Atlanta Gladiators

Cincinnati Cyclones

DJ Abisalih, Wheeling

Kalamazoo Wings

Kalamazoo Wings

Chris Ballard, Newfoundland

Rapid City Rush

Orlando Solar Bears

Mark Binetti, Rapid City

South Carolina Stingrays

Reading Royals

Tommy Daniels, Allen

Toledo Walleye

Toledo Walleye

Jared Shafran, South Carolina

Sales Professional of Year

Sales Rookie of the Year

Team Award of Excellence

Adam Haman, Toledo

Ali Addkison, Allen

Cincinnati Cyclones

Eric Moller, Rapid City

Chandler Guest, Florida

Florida Everblades

Luke Nicholas, Jacksonville

Hayden Kestle, Jacksonville

Fort Wayne Komets

Tyler Nordberg, Idaho

Kara Marshall, Cincinnati

Indy Fuel

Isaiah Vodenik, Cincinnati

Fletcher Meyers, Kalamazoo

Toledo Walleye

Team Award of Excellence - "Rising Star Award"

Theme Night of Year

Ticket Department of Year (Aggregate)

Atlanta Gladiators

Cincinnati Cyclones

Cincinnati Cyclones

Cincinnati Cyclones

Florida Everblades

Florida Everblades

Kalamazoo Wings

Kalamazoo Wings

Fort Wayne Komets

Reading Royals

Reading Royals

Indy Fuel

South Carolina Stingrays

South Carolina Stingrays

Toledo Walleye

Ticket Department of Year (Growth YOY)

Atlanta Gladiators

Cincinnati Cyclones

Fort Wayne Komets

Kalamazoo Wings

Reading Royals

