ECHL to Present 2019-20 Team Awards Live on Facebook
June 11, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the League will present the 2019-20 Team Awards live on the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET.
The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 Season. Fans are invited to tune in to see the winners in several team business categories. The awards and nominees are:
Community Service Team of Year
Group Department of Year (Aggregate)
Group Department of Year (Growth YOY)
Atlanta Gladiators
Cincinnati Cyclones
Adirondack Thunder
Indy Fuel
Florida Everblades
Newfoundland Growlers
Rapid City Rush
Idaho Steelheads
Rapid City Rush
South Carolina Stingrays
Jacksonville Icemen
Reading Royals
Worcester Railers
Toledo Walleye
South Carolina Stingrays
Marketing Team of Year
Most Creative Ticket Package of Year
PR/Broadcaster of the Year
Atlanta Gladiators
Cincinnati Cyclones
DJ Abisalih, Wheeling
Kalamazoo Wings
Kalamazoo Wings
Chris Ballard, Newfoundland
Rapid City Rush
Orlando Solar Bears
Mark Binetti, Rapid City
South Carolina Stingrays
Reading Royals
Tommy Daniels, Allen
Toledo Walleye
Toledo Walleye
Jared Shafran, South Carolina
Sales Professional of Year
Sales Rookie of the Year
Team Award of Excellence
Adam Haman, Toledo
Ali Addkison, Allen
Cincinnati Cyclones
Eric Moller, Rapid City
Chandler Guest, Florida
Florida Everblades
Luke Nicholas, Jacksonville
Hayden Kestle, Jacksonville
Fort Wayne Komets
Tyler Nordberg, Idaho
Kara Marshall, Cincinnati
Indy Fuel
Isaiah Vodenik, Cincinnati
Fletcher Meyers, Kalamazoo
Toledo Walleye
Team Award of Excellence - "Rising Star Award"
Theme Night of Year
Ticket Department of Year (Aggregate)
Atlanta Gladiators
Cincinnati Cyclones
Cincinnati Cyclones
Cincinnati Cyclones
Florida Everblades
Florida Everblades
Kalamazoo Wings
Kalamazoo Wings
Fort Wayne Komets
Reading Royals
Reading Royals
Indy Fuel
South Carolina Stingrays
South Carolina Stingrays
Toledo Walleye
Ticket Department of Year (Growth YOY)
Atlanta Gladiators
Cincinnati Cyclones
Fort Wayne Komets
Kalamazoo Wings
Reading Royals
